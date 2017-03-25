Police Identify Man Suspected of Brutally Beating San Fernando Pastor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

San Fernando Police have identified 53-year-old Henry Dominguez Chacon as the suspect who allegedly beat Pastor Rudy Trujillo “in broad daylight.”

The beating occurred Wednesday, and Chacon called 911 to get help for Trujillo after allegedly beating him.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Lt. Nichole Hanchett indicated that cell phone footage of the attack allegedly shows “Chacon approaching the pastor while he [was] in his car” in the 700 block of North Maclay Avenue. Chacon allegedly pulls the Pastor from the vehicle and beats him behind the car.

Chacon is “a Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.” He is facing felony charges for assault and vandalism.

Pastor Trujillo released a statement on the attack which was read by his son Josh, saying, “Truly I feel the love of community. We do pray for the perpetrator and his family. We pray that others will not be hurt in the future. We pray for the safety and well being of the community.”

Josh said Chacon was a “former parishioner” who was quiet and “kept to himself.” Josh suggested that Chacon may have been having mental issues as of late, but would not elaborate.

