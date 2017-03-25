Rally for Trump, Law Enforcement Meets Violent Anti-Trump Protesters in California

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A peaceful march to support President Donald Trump, as well as veterans, law enforcement, and first responders, was briefly interrupted by a dozen or so anti-Trump protesters Saturday in Huntington Beach, California.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police arrested four people after they allegedly used pepper spray on the marchers during the peaceful procession attended by about 3,000 on the beach in Orange County. According to the Los Angeles Times, the dozen or so counter-demonstrators — including one who wore a patch that said, “Only You Can Resist Racists Liars” — all refused to identify themselves, but one claimed that the group only used pepper spray after they were shoved and punched by their rivals.”

Video evidence appears to indicate otherwise:

Trump Supporters Defend Themselves Against Antifa Thugs,

Antifa throws first Punch.. Gets K.O! Huntington Beach, CA pic.twitter.com/DOyZ5twDTN — Immigrants☆4☆Trump (@immigrant4trump) March 25, 2017

According to the organizers of the Make America Great Again march, the event was designed to show “we love our country and we want to show gratitude to the men and women who put their own lives on the line every day.” Organizers were collecting donations during the event to benefit homeless veterans.

Great turnout for MAGA March, Huntington Beach, CA pic.twitter.com/woyuPDKWQQ — Patricia Dickson (@Patrici15767099) March 25, 2017

Capt. Kevin Pearsall of California State Parks told the L.A. Times that six people were originally detained but only four were arrested. He said three men were arrested on suspicion of illegal use of a Taser, and one woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery. None of their names were immediately released.

Pearsall said all of those arrested were counter-demonstrators.

Follow Samuel Chi on Twitter @ThePlayoffGuru.