Hillary Clinton in San Francisco: ‘Resist’ Donald Trump’s ‘Carnage’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told a women’s business group in San Francisco on Tuesday that she has a new, four-word motto: “Resist. Insist. Persist. Enlist.”

Sporting what appeared to be a purple leather pantsuit jacket, Clinton did not mention her former opponent, President Donald Trump, by name. But she did make apparent an reference to his inaugural address, according to Bay Area public radio station KQED: “Where some see a dark vision of carnage I see a light shining on creativity and opportunity.”

In her concession speech in New York on the day after her surprise November 8 loss, Clinton told the country: “Donald Trump is going to be our president and we owe him an open mind and a chance to lead.” However, several weeks into his presidency, Clinton has changed her tune and appears to be warming up to the hostile mood of the Democratic Party base (and the media) in calling for a vigorous “resistance” to the 45th president, his appointees, and his policies.

In San Francisco, before an audience of thousands at the Professional BusinessWomen of California (PBWC), Clinton applauded the failure of the American Health Care Act, which Speaker of the House Paul Ryan withdrew on Friday. But she added, according to KQED, “the other side never quits. Sooner or later, they’ll try again. We will have to fight back twice as hard. Not for the sake of politics, but because these are bad policies that will hurt people and take our country in the wrong direction.”

Clinton remains an influential leader within the Democrats Party, although her campaign was accused of alienating supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and many in the party’s dominant “progressive” wing want her family’s influence moved aside in favor of new and more aggressive leaders.

