Activists Want CA Schools Investigated for Asking Social Security Numbers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Civil rights and advocacy groups are asking California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate schools around the state that are asking for students’ Social Security numbers and trying to ascertain their immigration status.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area and California Rural Legal Assistance claim such an approach has a “chilling effect” on the learning environment and can cause parents to be hesitant sending their kids to school in the first place.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, questions about Social Security numbers and immigration status “have been on school enrollment forms for years,” but the line of questioning is viewed in a new light because President Trump’s focus on enforcing border laws and deporting dangerous illegal immigrants.

Becerra was asked to investigate 75 schools in total.

This is just one more way in which California has sought to distance itself from Trump’s immigration policies.

On December 6, 2016 – -over a month before Trump was even inaugurated — amnesty groups fought to hide California’s gang database from Trump. The reason was that activists supposedly feared that the Trump administration would peruse the list, find illegal immigrants with a violent criminal record and have them deported. After that, San Francisco officials — including the Mayor, police chief, and sheriff — pledged that they would not enforce federal immigration law, despite President Donald Trump’s executive order to that effect.

That was followed by the San Francisco Police Department’s announcement that it would no longer work side-by-side with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, out of apparent concern that doing so would mean enforcing Trump’s new immigration policies.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.