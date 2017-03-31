Kamala Harris Bashes Breitbart, Raises Campaign Cash

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) just arrived in Washington, and she is already raising money for the California governor’s race — in 2026.

The Sacramento Bee‘s Christopher Cadelago reports: “”Rather than starting a committee for lieutenant governor, like many others who need a place to hold campaign funds, the rising Democrat has chosen the only other statewide office she would conceivably consider in the future: California governor.”

In 2026, presuming she seeks and wins re-election to the U.S. Senate, Harris would be in the middle of her second six-year term, an ideal moment to seek the state’s chief executive office. That, in turn, could be a springboard to the presidential race in 2028 or 2032 — a step many observers expect Harris to take, eventually.

Thus far, Harris’s record in the Senate has been a rather conventional liberal one. She was one of the first Democrats to declare that she would oppose the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, providing an oddly appropriate justification: “Judge Gorsuch has consistently valued narrow legalisms over real lives. I cannot support his nomination.”

Judge Gorsuch has consistently valued narrow legalisms over real lives. I cannot support his nomination.https://t.co/ocDD7DvKnd — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 24, 2017

It is not clear what Harris meant by “real lives,” but the idea that any judge would reject “narrow legalism” — i.e. the law — in favor of deciding cases on the basis of social or other considerations is antithetical to the Western, Judeo-Christian tradition tradition of justice — and fundamental to the radical ideology of today’s Democratic Party.

In addition to banking money for the 2026 governor’s race, Harris is currently raising money off a campaign against Breitbart News — a successful startup in her home state. In an e-mail to supporters this week, she recycled a series of false charges (emphasis added):

Since joining the Trump campaign last year, Steve Bannon has used his influence at the right-wing “news” site Breitbart as a propaganda tool [sic]. The website has attacked American heroes like Gabby Giffords [sic], spread racist and anti-Semitic hate [sic], and promoted fake news in the pursuit of advancing Trump’s radical agenda [sic]. And a few moments ago they — and other conservative sites — started targeting Kamala [sic] for leading the charge to prevent the Republicans from defunding and defaming Planned Parenthood.

Not a single claim in the above paragraphs is true, but evidently raising campaign cash is a more urgent priority than truth.

Donations go to Harris’s 2022 Senate re-election campaign, not her 2026 governor’s race.

