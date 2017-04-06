Zika Virus Cases Now Confirmed in all 50 States

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that there have been 43,485 laboratory confirmed cases of the Zika virus in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Territories.

Breitbart News noted earlier this week that the virus had appeared in over 100 California cities.

Most Americans had assumed the only Zika virus hot zone in the U.S. was an area around Miami, Florida. But the combination of high immigration and warmer weather has resulted in the two species of invasive (non-native) mosquito species that can transmit Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever now being confirmed in 10 California counties.

Every state in the U.S. now has Zika cases. Florida is still the leader with 1,114 cases; followed by New York with 1,016 cases; and California a fast-rising third with 529 cases. Wyoming and South Dakota are tied for least number of Zika cases, at just 2 each.

The CDC disclosed for the first time that there is a new elevated risk factor for pandemic Zika virus transmission is due to 363 individuals confirmed to be infected with Zika virus, are known to have donated to U.S. public blood banks.

As of March 29, there were 5,182 laboratory confirmed Zika virus cases in the 50 states and District of Columbia. Most of the cases involved patients who had traveled abroad. A smaller percentage contracted the disease through mosquito bites and sexual transmission.

As of March 29, there were 38,303 laboratory confirmed Zika virus cases in U.S. Territories. The dominant method of transmission was through mosquitos.

The first human experimental Zika vaccine testing began in Houston in late March, and will soon begin in Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico.