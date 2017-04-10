Two Adults Killed in Alleged Murder-Suicide at CA Elementary School

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two adults were killed in an alleged murder-suicide at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino Monday morning.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted:

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Two others, “possible students,” were injured in the incident and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

According to the USA Today, Burguan said, “We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room [sic].”

NBC News reports that the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.