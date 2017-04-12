VIDEO: Sacramento Police Officer Beats Jaywalker

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A dashcam video released by the Sacramento Police Department shows an alleged jaywalker refusing an officer’s requests and commands, then shows the officer tackle the suspect and punch him repeatedly.

Prior to being tackled, the jaywalking suspect can be seen taking off his jacket and can be heard telling the officer to put away his gun and “fight…like a real man.” The officer then tackles the suspect and the video shows the officer punching the suspect repeatedly.

Other police cars quickly arrive on scene.

WARNING: LANGUAGE, VIOLENCE

According to the Los Angeles Times, the SPD released dashcam footage of the incident and statement, saying:

The actions of the involved Sacramento police officer are disturbing and do not appear to be reasonable based upon the circumstances. The Sacramento Police Department holds itself to the highest professional standard and the actions that were observed are not indicative of the dedicated women and men who work for the Department.

The Times identifies the alleged jaywalker as Nandi Cain Jr.

Fox 40 reports that “police say Cain took off his jacket and challenged the officer to a fight, but Cain says he only took off his jacket to show he was not carrying any weapons.”

Cain said:

When he started pushing up on me like that, I’m like, ‘I’m not going to give this man any reason to kill me, to gun me down.’ I could’ve tried to fight back but that’s when guns would’ve been pulled out and I would’ve gotten shot. I would’ve been dead.

An investigation into the officer’s actions has been launched and all findings will be sent to the Sacramento County district attorney, who will decide if charges against the officer are merited.

