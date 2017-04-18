Suspect Shoots Three Dead In Fresno, Yells ‘Allahu Akbar’ When Tackled by Police

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A suspect who opened fire, killing three in Fresno, allegedly said “Allahu Akbar” as police jumped on him and took him to the ground.

The shooting began around 10:45 a.m. and occurred in a sequence, one after the other.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “Gunfire erupted at 10:45 a.m. in the 300 block of North Van Ness Avenue. A few seconds later, a second shooting was reported. A third shooting was reported, then a fourth.”

The suspect is 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad. He was already wanted in connection with a shooting last week, in which a motel security guard was killed.

Your Central Valley reports that Muhammad’s first shot today was allegedly “into a Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) vehicle killing the passenger.” The driver sped away and informed the police. Muhammad continued walking down the street shooting at innocents. He shot his second victim on the sidewalk and a third in a Catholic Charities parking lot before police arrived. Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Muhammad yelled “Allahu Akbar” when police took him to the ground.

The Fresno Bee reports that police recovered spent .357 shell casings–which would indicate a revolver was used–but they did not recover a gun.

Chief Dyer said Muhammad’s Facebook page indicates, “He does not like white people, and he has anti-government sentiments.”