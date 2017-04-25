Ted Lieu Town Hall Turns Raucous When Trump Supporters Show Up

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) held a town hall in Redondo Beach on Monday night that turned raucous before it started when a group of President Donald Trump’s supporters disrupted the largely Democrat crowd’s calls for his impeachment.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, a group of Trump supporters held up signs that read, “Ted Lie” and “We Love Trump,” which irritated the mostly anti-Trump crowd before Lieu took the stage at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

Roughly 900 people attended Lieu’s second town hall this moth.

The Daily News also reported that the first half-hour of Lieu’s event was interrupted by several Trump supporters.

At one point, Lieu reportedly paused and told one heckler, “Dude, I make up the rules, you got it?”

Lieu boasted about the large turnout on his Facebook page.

He also held a town hall in Santa Monica last week:

Lieu has not kept his vehement opposition to President Trump a secret; he has blasted Trump over social media relentlessly.

During his Monday town hall, Lieu reportedly pushed his usual anti-Trump talking points. He called the commander-in-chief’s missile strike on a Syrian air base “unconstitutional,” and said the Russian investigation “could lead to high crimes and misdemeanors.

Lieu also called Trump’s border wall idea “stupid,” adding “if it has even a penny of funding, I’m not only a no, I’m a ‘Hell, no.'”

On Tuesday morning, Lieu posted a picture of him posing with his “Multipoo” [sic] Abbot. He sported a T-shirt that had “Trump-Putin 2016” printed on it.

Recently, Lieu falsely claimed Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a “racist and a liar.” Earlier this year, he incorrectly labeled Trump’s temporary visa ban a “Muslim ban.”

He has also labeled Trump “illegitimate” — a possible violation of the Universal Code of Military Justice, as Lieu is a reserve officer in the U.S. Air Force.

