First 100 Days Poll: 53% Say Trump Is Keeping His Promises

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A new “Daybreak” poll on President Donald Trump’s first 100 days released Thursday by the USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times reveals that a majority of Americans say Trump is keeping his promises.

The USC/L.A. Times poll was one of the only major public polls that predicted Donald Trump would win the 2016 election.

The new poll, focusing on Trump’s first 100 days in office, reports: “We asked to what extent a list of positive attributes applied to Trump. Slim majorities endorsed Trump as keeping his promises, bringing needed change to DC, and representing American values.”

In percentage terms, 53% of those surveyed said that Trump is keeping his promises.

The poll adds, however: “Attributes where he did not get majority endorsement: speaking for people like them, inspiring confidence, being ethical and trustworthy, and basing policy decisions on facts.”

The poll reveals that the country is deeply divided. 87% of Hillary Clinton voters say the country is on the wrong track, while 87% of Trump voters say the country is on the right track. Similarly, 87% of Clinton voters disapproved of Trump’s job performance so far, and 85% of Trump voters approved.

However, a slim majority of overall respondents say that Trump is doing “as much or more than he said he would.”

The trend for Trump is also positive: “President Trump’s approval rating increased ten points since it was measured in March, to 40% in the April survey. The increase was mainly due to a movement toward approval among about a third of his own voters who had previously said they “neither approve nor disapprove”.

Asked if they would vote for their candidate again, 91% of Trump voters said yes, and 89% of Clinton voters said yes. (A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found a larger decline among Clinton voters.)

The poll also found significant differences among Trump and Clinton voters in their news diet. Those who watch Fox News tend to distrust all other sources; those who trust CNN tend to trust a variety of sources, except Fox.

While 40% of Clinton voters did not know anyone who voted for Trump, 45% of Trump voters did not know anyone who voted for Clinton.

The results were released during a conference on Trump’s first 100 days at the USC Dornsife College’s Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics.

The sample, according to the poll, consisted of “3039 adult American members of a national probability-based internet panel based in USC’s Center for Economic and Social Research of whom 2,584 reported voting in the November election.” The margin of error in the poll is 2%.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.