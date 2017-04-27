Arsonist Sets Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Fire

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A man ignited two large fires on the 17th floor of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, using toasters and towels to set the flames.

One person was injured during the blaze. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the injured person was a security guard; the extent of the guard’s injuries are not known.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the man believed to be responsible for starting the conflagration was taken into custody Wednesday night.

Local NBC News affiliate 3News identified the suspect as 28-year-old Roger Fraley.

The Clark County Fire Department was reportedly dispatched to the hotel at 2000 Fashion Show Drive, just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of two separate, simultaneous fires. The firefighters reportedly found one small fire in a women’s pool deck restroom, and another in the hallway of the 17th floor.

The fire did not activate the sprinkler system but it reportedly did activate the smoke alarms.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote that it took more than 45 Clark County Fire Department personnel, arson investigators and Metro detectives to address the conflagration and ensuing investigation.

Fraley is currently booked in the Clark County Detention Center. A police spokesman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Fraley is facing charges of first-degree arson and burglary.

It is not clear what Fraley’s motives were in setting the fire.

Three days before President Donald Tump’s historic inauguration, a man from California attempted to set himself on fire “as an act of protest” in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. “We have a dictator that has been elected,” the man reportedly said at the time.

