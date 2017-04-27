Man Jailed for Leaving 9-Month-Old Baby in a Car While Getting Lap Dance in Strip Club

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A father was sentenced to 10 days in jail Wednesday for leaving his 9-month-old baby girl in the car while he went to a strip club.

Auwin Dargin, 26, of Van Nuys, California, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of child abuse in Los Angeles County, the Daily Mail reported.

The judge also ordered Dargin to serve five years probation, complete 52 weeks of parenting classes, and complete 45 days worth of Caltrans service.

Dargin was arrested March 9, 2016 after he left his infant daughter in the car for about 43 minutes while he received lap dances at Synn Gentleman’s Club in North Hills.

Matthew Nadeau, the club’s assistant manager, noticed something suspicious when he saw one of the club’s patrons repeatedly leave and re-enter the club, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Nadeau sent a waitress outside around 2 p.m. to investigate the situation. The waitress heard the baby crying, and discovered she was sweating inside the car with the window slightly ajar.

Other employees of the club assisted her by pulling down the partially open window.

Nadeau found Dargin while he was in the middle of a lap dance and notified him about his daughter.

Dargin was upset that his lap dance was interrupted.

“Just give me my baby and I know I am messing up,” he reportedly said, as he left the club.

Police arrested Dargin before he could leave the club.

Dargin originally pleaded not guilty to the child abuse charge. If he had been convicted of the felony count, he would have faced a maximum sentence of up to six years in state prison.