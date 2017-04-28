DONNELLY: How California DMV Could Settle the Question of Voter Fraud

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

California AB 60 driver’s license holders — who are admittedly in the country illegally by virtue of applying for this class of license — are concerned that the Trump administration may use their AB 60 licenses to identify them for deportation, according to an AP story picked up by Oregon Live.

According to Jessica Gonzalez, spokeswoman for the Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV), illegal aliens in California have nothing to fear. She told the AP that although the department makes “databases available to law-enforcement entities,” that information would not include the legal status of driver’s license holders.

In response to follow-up questions from Breitbart News, Gonzalez may have inadvertently provided the Trump administration a way to get to the bottom of allegations of massive voter fraud.

Breitbart News: When you state that “that although the department makes “databases available to law enforcement entities,” that information would not include the legal status of license holders,” is that because DMV withholds that info. or doesn’t have it? Or is it because DMV treats the AB 60 Drivers license like every other driver’s license that once in the DMV database and there is no way to distinguish them? DMV Response: AB 60 driver license information is kept in the same DMV database as every other driver license. The fact that someone is an AB 60 driver license holder, isn’t available to law enforcement when they access a driver record.

So the California DMV can internally differentiate within their database who holds an “illegal alien” AB60 license — which contradicts what is being pushed by left-wing activist websites that have reassured illegal aliens that once the driver’s license is entered in the database, the entry is indistinguishable.

In a state like California, where every regular driver’s license holder is automatically registered to vote, and where almost a million illegal aliens have received these “federally-restricted, drive only” licenses — it’s critically important that additional safeguards be in place to prevent non-citizens from being “accidentally” registered to vote.

When asked about how the DMV prevents this from happening, Gonzalez said “[t]he programming blocks AB 60 applicants from having the option to register to vote.”

How is the California voter assured that voter fraud is not happening, given that the only safeguards in place are a computer program and the honor system?

If someone returns a voter registration card and fails to affirm they are a U.S. citizen, his or her registration is treated as normal and placed on the voter rolls without any further verification, per the California Secretary of State’s official website.

Gonzalez also said that “state laws forbid police from discriminating based on a person showing an AB-60 license,” but there is nothing to stop the U.S. Attorney General from subpoenaing the database to determine if votes were cast illegally in a federal election.

It is a very serious crime in California to vote illegally or to vote on behalf of someone who is not qualified to vote — punishable by up to 3 years in prison, with fines from $1,000 up to $25,000 (if the particular offense is a felony).

It is also a federal crime for a non-citizen alien to vote in any federal election, according to US Code 18 U.S.C. § 611 — punishable by up to one year of imprisonment.

If Attorney General Jeff Sessions wanted to investigate voter fraud in California — which California Secretary of State Alex Padilla vehemently condemned as “dangerous,” “impossible” and “a lie” — all he has to do is subpoena the databases and cross reference voter files with AB 60 driver’s license holders.

And if Padilla wants to put the “lie” to President Trump’s allegations of widespread, massive voter fraud, he should put up or shut up.

When a similar verification audit was done in Prince Williams County, Virginia last year — cross referencing jury duty exemptions for non-citizens with voter registrations — the result was astonishing. According to a Breitbart News report in 2016, 1,046 non-citizens were found to be registered to vote in just three counties where elections are often decided by a few hundred votes.

California Democrats have a great opportunity to embarrass President Trump — which seems to be their official mission —and at the same time prove the integrity of the vote in the largest, most populous state in the union.

Unless they have something to hide.

Tim Donnelly is a former California State Assemblyman and author who is doing a book tour for his new book: Patriot Not Politician: Win or Go Homeless. He ran for governor in 2014.

