Eight Injured in Apartment Shooting: Suspect had Beer in One Hand, Gun in Other

At least eight people were injured when a suspect with a beer in one hand and a gun in the other opened fire at the La Jolla Crossroads Apartments.

The incident occurred around 6 pm and “dozens of San Diego police officers” swarmed the scene within minutes.

Fox 5 reports “eight people injured” and police found the suspect sitting in a chair by the apartment complex pool, allegedly holding a beer in one hand and a gun in the other.

Witness: "The shooter had a gun in one hand and a beer in the other."

NBC News reports that the suspect was shot and killed after he pointed his gun at officers. The suspect has not been identified.

San Diego Police Department Chief Shelley Zimmerman said, “There are eight victims suffering from gunshots. We know several of them are in critical condition.” Officials said victims “[drove] themselves to the hospital.”

California has universal background checks, gun registration laws, gun confiscation laws, Gun Violence Restraining Orders, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, and a “good cause” requirement for the issuance of a concealed carry permit.

