A fistfight broke out among several passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Burbank on Sunday as it was taxiing to the gate at Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Video of the altercation shows two men wrestling and throwing punches at each other as a woman yells, “What is wrong with you? Get off!” while she tries to break up the fight.

A flight attendant tried to intervene, but the two men fell on top of her as they rolled onto the seat where she was sitting.

One continued to throw punches until other passengers stepped in to break up the fight.

Police arrested the suspect, Chaze Mickalo Cable, 37, of Lancaster, for misdemeanor assault and battery, KABC reported. Cable is being held on $50,000 bail.

The victim suffered a chipped tooth, a contusion to his left eye, and a cut on his nose, police said. CBS Los Angeles reported that the victim refused treatment and continued to his next destination.

Whether the two knew each other before the fight and what caused it are unknown.

Southwest Airlines said Flight 2530 arrived from Dallas and was making a scheduled layover in Burbank before it continued to its final destination in Oakland, adding that the fight involved three passengers as they were getting ready to deplane.

“We’re grateful to our employees who quickly reacted to break up a fight involving three customers,” a Southwest Airlines spokeswoman said. “Our Employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality.”

Another brawl broke out Monday night at Fort Lauderdale International Airport after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights due to a staff shortage caused by an issue with the airline pilots’ union.