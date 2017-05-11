SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Authorities took to the air via helicopter just off the coast of Orange County, California, on Thursday to warn surfers and paddleboarders to “exit the water calmly” because up to 25 great white sharks were seen plying the waters near the shore.

Officers of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department made announcements from a helicopter flying up and down the coast, telling swimmers and surf fans to stay out of the water.

One video published by ABC News featured this startling announcement:

Attention in the water. This is the Orange Country Sheriff’s Department. Be advised, State Parks is asking us to make an announcement to let you know you are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks. They are advising that you exit the water in a clam manner. The sharks are as close as the surf line. Thank you for your cooperation.

Jason Young, Orange County’s lifeguards chief, told the Orange County Register reports were also received of sharks near Capistrano Beach area.

“The report we got from the sheriffs was very similar to the reports we’ve had before with the juveniles in the area at Beach Road,” Young said. “We had dropped the advisory as of yesterday and put it back on today.”

Young added that there had been no reports of sharks bumping or charging swimmers, nor have any attacks been reported.

In addition, the Long Beach Fire Department issued a shark advisor for an area under its purview, and warned beachgoers to enter the beach “at their own risk,” CNN reported.

Last month, 33-year-old Leeanne Ericson lost part of her leg to a shark attack off San Onofre State Beach. According to KGTV in San Diego, Ericson is listed in “fair condition” after several surgeries. A large portion of her leg was ripped away by the shark.

