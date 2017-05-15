Pro-Palestinian Activists Disrupt Israeli Soldiers’ Panel at UC Irvine

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Last week, a group of pro-Palestinian students disrupted a panel discussion at University of California, Irvine of Israeli Defense Force (IDF) reservists who were fielding questions from students interested in hearing the Israeli perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The group of approximately 40 student activists barged into the room and started shouting and chanting at the panel of Israelis for several minutes.

“Israel, Israel, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide,” and ” Israel, Israel, what do you say? How many people have you killed today?” were among the loud, shrieking chants that were shouted at those gathered. Some of the pro-Palestinian activists worn keffiyehs and sported Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) t-shirts.

Before exiting the room, a female activist shouted, “You people are colonizers and occupiers. You should not be allowed on this fucking campus. You’ve been stealing our land since 1948.” She then shouted what sounded like, “Fuck you! Israel, Israel die!” and signaled, with the nod of her head, to another female activist that they were leaving.

The pro-Palestinian protesters were met by campus officers who “safely” escorted them to the end of the parking lot. According to the Jerusalem Post, “no arrests were made.”

According to the Jerusalem Post, “The army veterans were visiting the campus as part of Project Gideon – an initiative of Reservists on Duty, an anti-BDS group in Israel in collaboration with the Lone Soldier Center – which enlists American IDF reservists to fight against BDS on university and college campuses across North America.”

“Anti-Zionism week,” which is also known as “Israel-Apartheid Week,” and more colloquially as “Israel hate week,” is organized by the Muslim Student Union, Jewish Voice for Peace [sic], Students for Justice in Palestine, and the American Indian Student Association. The events on campus took place under the title, “Anti-Zionism: The Roots of Oppression.”

Earlier this month, UC Irvine student Kevin Brum was reportedly protesting against the anti-Israel activities of SJP when he was approached by a member of the Black Student Union.

“He told me he loved Hitler because he killed white people,” Brum told the Observer.

UC Irvine reportedly issued a statement about the events. The school described anti-Israel week as being part of a series of events on campus meant to “encourage diversity, understanding and dialogue”: