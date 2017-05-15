Robbery Suspect with Fake Gun in Critical Condition After Finding Clerk with Real One

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A masked robbery suspect holding a fake gun is in critical condition after being shot by a convenience store clerk who had a real firearm.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Fairfield, California, around 12:40 p.m.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the suspect entered the convenience store “wearing a mask and then whipped a gun out of his waistband.” The clerk responded by pulling his own gun and shooting the suspect in the chest.

Turns out, the suspect’s gun was only a BB-gun, but the clerk’s gun was real. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and listed “in critical condition.”

Investigators spoke to witnesses who were in the store at the time of the incident and determined that the clerk shot the suspect in self-defense. They also determined that “the clerk legally possessed his firearm.”

On March 26, 2016, a robbery suspect entered a convenience store in Des Plaines, Illinois, walked up to the counter and pointed an Airsoft gun at the clerk. Video of the incident shows the clerk pulling a real gun, then give chase as the suspect runs out of the store:

The clerk in Des Plaines fired several rounds at the fleeing suspect, none of which struck him or his accomplice.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.