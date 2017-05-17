LA County Deputies Bust Cockfighting Ring, Seize 7,000 Birds

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies busted a cockfighting ring on a farm in Val Verde and seized 7,000 birds.

The birds consisted of roosters, hens, and chicks.

According to KPCC, deputies found “mobile cockfighting pits, slashing blades used during fights to the death and other equipment” on the property. They also found goats, “about 50 guard dogs,” and two handguns.

Ten persons — including the property owner — were detained.

The Santa Clara Valley Signal reports that the seized fighting birds “have to be humanely killed.” A Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control spokeswoman said, “There is no sanctuary for fighting birds. This is because they are very aggressive and cannot be housed with any other chickens. Even the hens would attack other hens. These are not pets.”

The property on which the birds were seized consisted of roughly 80 acres. About six Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicles were involved in the raid on the property, and they were joined by “the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the Humane Society of the United States and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles.”

Once on the property, officers used bullhorns to communicate because of the volume of noise made by the birds.

