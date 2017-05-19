California DOJ Working on 60 Pages of ‘Assault Weapon’ Regulatory Changes Behind Closed Doors

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

California’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is working on 60 pages of regulatory changes for “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines behind closed doors.

The California DOJ was forced to turn over documentation related to the changes because of public records request that the Firearms Policy Coalition and the California Rifle and Pistol Association made.

Guns.com obtained and then published the regulatory changes, which include a revamped online registration system to allow Californians to register their “assault weapons” prior to January 1, 2018, when California’s latest “assault weapons” ban takes effect. The Firearms Policy Coalition reports this ban requires registration of all “assault weapons” outfitted with “bullet buttons” for magazine release.

The catch is that the online “assault weapons” registration site notifies people in bold blue letters:

The ability to register an Assault Weapon pursuant to Assembly Bill (AB) 1135 and Senate Bill (SB) 880, is not yet available. Pursuant to AB 1135 and SB 880, Assault Weapon registration regulations must be effective before any registrations can take place. At this time, the regulations are still pending, however they should be effective in the very near future.

But once the online system is working, residents registering their weapons online will have “to upload four clear digital photos of the firearm including of the magazine release, of each side of the receiver and of the barrel.” People registering homemade firearms “will have to send in photos of the now-mandated DOJ-supplied serial number after it has been permanently applied to the gun.” In both cases, the fee for registration will be $15.

This confusing and ever-changing maze of gun control regulations is a testimony to the train wreck that results when gun control is passed for the sake of gun control, when an honest pursuit of safety is exchanged for an equally honest war on the Second Amendment.

The 60 pages of regulatory changes can be viewed here.

