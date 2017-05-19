Democrat Megadonor Tom Steyer Considers Running for Governor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing billionaire and Democrat mega-donor Tom Steyer is reportedly considering joining the crowded Democratic field of candidates for the 2018 governor’s race in California.

“It’s no secret that Tom Steyer is considering running for office, and he’ll make a decision later this year,” Rose Kapolczynski, a top Steyer advisor, told The Hill. “We aren’t going to discuss our research program in the news media.”

Kapolczynski reportedly ran all four of former Sen. Barbara Boxer‘s (D-CA) successful Senate campaigns.

Steyer, who threw his support behind Hillary Clinton for president, is also reportedly fielding a survey that tests his strengths and weaknesses against presumed front-runner Lieutenant Gov. Gavin Newsom. In addition to Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang have officially entered the race.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), is also considering throwing his hat into the race. De León will reportedly term out of the state Senate in 2018.

Steyer reportedly spent $87 million on the 2016 elections, and will likely spend big on his gubernatorial bid, should he enter the race.

In January, Steyer said, “the world did not play out on November 8 the way I expected it to” with President Donald Trump’s victory, which dealt a devastating blow to the Democrats. At the time, he signaled backing away from the idea of running for higher office and suggested he would instead stay involved by working on climate change policy through his NextGen Climate Action group.

However, new reports indicate Steyer may have had a change of heart. Depending on the field survey’s results, he could soon become the fourth Democrat candidate for the governor’s race.

This weekend, the California Democratic Convention will take reportedly place in Sacramento, where all major announced and potential candidates will address over 3,300 delegates from across the Golden State.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is also scheduled to speak at this weekend’s convention. On Thursday, he reportedly sidestepped questions about a possible run for governor, but didn’t dismiss the idea.

“I have a truly amazing job that I love,” Garcetti said at the California Newspaper Publishers Association meeting in Santa Monica on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times. He added that he’s not going to “close anything off.”

Republican John Cox has also declared his candidacy.

