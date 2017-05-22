California Democrat Plots Trump’s Overthrow at Berkeley Town Hall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) devoted an entire town hall meeting in Berkeley on Sunday to the question of whether, and how, President Donald Trump can be removed from office.

The venue, the King Middle School, was decorated with “signs on the wall featuring Lee’s name and the hashtag #Resist,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle, while vendors sold anti-Trump buttons outside.

Lee brought guests to address the meeting: “President Richard Nixon’s former White House counsel, John Dean, and Malcolm Nance, a retired Navy senior chief petty officer and spy, to Berkeley to help educate her constituents and encourage them to keep fighting.”

The Chronicle notes that Lee accidentally introduced Nance as “Malcolm X.”

Dean and Nance disappointed the audience, according to the Chronicle, by telling them that Trump was not likely to be impeached quickly, nor was he likely to be removed from office by being declared mentally unfit to serve under section 4 of the 25th Amendment. They apparently pleased the audience, however, by bashing Trump and the Republican Party.

Lee has been pushing for Trump’s impeachment in recent days. Last week, she issued a statement declaring: “The American people deserve to know if President Trump tried to quash the FBI investigation into his campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russians. If true, this would constitute obstruction of justice, which is an impeachable offense.”

Not content with the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller within the Department of Justice to investigate any potential ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, Lee demanded “an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate” what she called a “constitutional crisis.”

