Ted Lieu Won’t Condemn Kathy Griffin for ‘Beheading’ Donald Trump Photo

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) is one of the biggest political fans of comedian Kathy Griffin, who stirred controversy and outrage on Tuesday after posing for a photograph with a (fake) severed, bloody head of President Donald Trump.

Yet Lieu has refused to condemn Griffin’s conduct thus far.

Griffin has appeared with Lieu at a number of his recent town hall events in California’s 33rd congressional district, which includes large portions of West Los Angeles County, including the wealthy coastal communities of Malibu and Santa Monica, West Hollywood, and the “Beach Cities.”

Discussing with @KathyGriffin why @realDonaldTrump never won an #Emmys. (Hint: the Russians weren’t involved yet, so merit still mattered). pic.twitter.com/fQXM6e3rYi — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2017

In Green Room / make up room with the amazing @kathygriffin, about to go on @amjoyshow show w/ @JoyAnnReid at 8:30 am PT on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/aJBYYAOeGM — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 22, 2017

At a town hall in Santa Monica in April, Lieu allowed Griffin to address his constituents on the topic of President Trump.

“You know he pissed on those prostitutes!” she declared.

Though he ran for Congress in 2014 as a mild-mannered moderate, Lieu has become one of the left’s most celebrated anti-Trump trolls on Twitter.

He also runs an “Cloud of Illegitimacy Clock” on his official congressional website. The “clock” records the amount of time that Trump has been an “illegitimate” president, down to the second.

Breitbart News contacted Rep. Lieu’s office with requests for comment. No answer has yet been received. Rep. Lieu, normally active on social media, has not addressed the Kathy Griffin controversy.

