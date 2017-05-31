Trump Supporters Disrupt ‘Illegal Alien’ Town Hall Held by CA Dem Rep.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump supporters turned the tables on Democrats in California and disrupted a Santa Ana Congressman’s “Immigration Workshop” on Tuesday evening—resulting in the arrest of one ANTIFA protestor, who allegedly physically assaulted one of the Trump supporters.

According to Santa Ana Police Department Cmdr. Matt Sorenson, interviewed in the Orange County Register, a fight broke out between two women at the Delhi Center, Tuesday, May 30, resulting in the room being cleared by police, and later the arrest of one protester outside.

The event was hosted by Rep. Lou Correa, (D-Santa Ana), at the [Delhi] center […and] was scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m., according to a post on Correa’s Facebook page. Correa listed Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), World Relief Garden Grove and the Mexican Consulate as also taking part in the town hall.”

In an interview with Los Angeles NBC local affiliate (NBC 4), Correa claimed that the meeting was disrupted by “Trump supporters angry over immigration.”

“I completely support the right of all parties to exercise their first amendment rights,” said Correa, who represents California’s 46th congressional district that includes Anaheim and Santa Ana, in a statement reported by the OC Register. “However, I urge people to act responsibly and refrain from violence.”

Multiple news accounts referenced “violence” but failed to clarify that the only arrest was made for an assault by an ANTIFA protestor against a member of the anti-illegal immigration activist group known as “We the People Rising, (WTPR)” who showed up to peacefully monitor and protest the “subversive” “Immigration Workshop and Townhall,” according to Executive Director of WTPR, Robin Hvidston.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Hvidston explained that the “Immigration Workshop” as it was being advertised was originally scheduled to feature a controversial slide presentation by CHIRLA, which “instructs illegal aliens how to respond to immigration authorities in order to avoid arrest and deportation.”

“It’s subversive,” Hvidston told Breitbart News. “Teaching illegal aliens how to avoid detection by ICE at a meeting being held under the seal of a US Congressman is wrong.”

A snippet of the slide presentation is featured on CHIRLA’s website, where illegal aliens are instructed to hand immigration authorities a card stating:

“I am giving you this card because I do not wish to speak to you or have any further contact with you. I choose to exercise my constitutional right to remain silent and refuse to answer your questions. If you arrest me, I will continue to exercise my right to remain silent and to refuse to answer your questions. I want to speak to a lawyer before answering your questions. I would like to contact this attorney or Organization: [followed by a blank line]

———————————————————————————————

Video of the event on media sites show only a few seconds of what happened inside, but it’s the raw footage from multiple sources including a post by a Correa supporter on the Representative’s Facebook page and a number of others including WTPR activists Arthur C. Schaper and Harim Uziel, who can be heard on their own and other’s videos engaging the ANTIFA protestors in a war of words outside the event.

The confrontation escalated as a Santa Ana Police Officer can be seen stepping between the clashing sides. And then without warning, a Trump supporter in a red shirt can be seen grabbing a flag and running into the parking lot where he is struck by one ANTIFA protestor and then shoved to the pavement by another.

Police swarm in and arrest the ANTIFA protestor, who can be seen using his flagpole as a weapon.

When asked for what purpose WTPR showed up, Hvidston said, “This was a very subversive meeting. Our purpose was to monitor the meeting, and when it was clear there was a far stronger presence of patriots inside the meeting, spontaneous expressions of patriotism erupted. [Chants of USA can be heard on a number of the videos]. We’re tired of our laws being broken. And we’re going to hold US Representatives accountable to represent “we the people,” we the lawful citizens instead of people who have no legal right to be here.”

WTPR activist Arthur C. Schaper is more direct in his description of the hour-long video he posted to YouTube, entitled: “Trump Supporters Chase Congressman Out Of His Illegal Alien Town Hall”

Tim Donnelly is a former California State Assemblyman and author who is doing a book tour for his new book: Patriot Not Politician: Win or Go Homeless. He ran for governor in 2014.

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/tim.donnelly.12/

Twitter: @PatriotNotPol