Drivers in at Least 21 States Claim ‘Covfefe’ Vanity Plates

Drivers across the country are racing to their local Department of Motor Vehicles offices to claim “covfefe” vanity license plates just days following President Trump’s tweet ,where he meant to type “negative press coverage” and instead wrote “covfefe.”

Drivers have already claimed their “covfefe” vanity plate in at least 21 states, including California, North Carolina, Maine, and Nebraska since Trump sent out his tweet early Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

Greg Cooper, a California attorney, was one of the first in the nation to claim his state’s “covfefe” license plate.

His daughter, Tayla, posted a photo of him with the plate design to Twitter, which received over 97,000 likes and has been retweeted over 20,000 times.

Cooper, who was with family when he saw Trump’s tweet and thought it would be funny to buy a “covfefe” vanity plate, said he has not decided whether he will attach the license plate to his car when it arrives in 12 weeks.

Evan Milton, 26, of Nebraska, claimed his state’s “covfefe” vanity plate for $40 just five hours after Trump tweeted the word.

Milton told the Lincoln Journal-Star that he applied for the license plate through his state’s DMV website around 4 a.m. because he wanted a vanity plate on his car that came from a meme.

Trump himself has poked fun of his original now-deleted tweet, where he wrote about the “constant negative press covfefe,” in a follow-up tweet: “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’??? Enjoy!”

“Covfefe” also became the number one trending topic on Twitter within the hour after Trump posted his original tweet, giving birth to a new meme.

As of Monday afternoon, there are still seven states where drivers can order a “covfefe” vanity plate. The states still to be claimed are New Hampshire, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.