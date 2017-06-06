Mother Jones Celebrates Violent Leftist Groups

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A column in May/June issue of Mother Jones celebrates the rise of fringe leftist groups ready to take part in everything from nonviolent resistance to armed revolt.

Some of the groups have risen to fight the media-created caricatures of Trump supporters. These caricatures include “white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and Klansmen.”

According to Mother Jones, the leftist groups include the Bastards Motorcycle Club, By Any Means Necessary, Redneck Revolt, and the Huey P. Newton Gun Club.

The Bastards Motorcycle Club was formed a few years ago by Steven “Chavez” Parker and Joseph Guinn; two South Carolinians seeking a biker gang that was “anti-racist” and “LGBT friendly.”

By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), ” formed in 1995 to fight California’s rollback of affirmative action.” BAMN is led by civil rights lawyer Shanta Driver and “has organized anti-Trump rallies and high school walkouts.” But Driver makes clear the group will also take part in “militant actions” when necessary. She said, “We are not people who believe, in situations where we’re under attack, that we should turn the other cheek.”

Redneck Revolt consists of “anarchists and libertarians” who are “focused on anti-racist organizing among the white working class.” The group has chapters throughout the country and takes their cues from the Black Panthers. Redneck Revolt does firearm training and advertises with the slogan, “Fighting Nazis Is an American Tradition: Stop the Alt-Right.”

Huey P. Newton Gun Club was formed by Yafeuh Balogun and Babu Omowale after a 2013 incident in which a white Dallas police officer shot and killed an unarmed black man. Balogun explains the group’s posture toward guns, saying, “We’re going to educate black, brown, and poor white people to arm up or at least get familiar with weapons. So if a situation does arise, if they feel threatened, at least they can defend themselves.” Armed members of Huey P. Newton Gun Club counter-protested a group of protesters who “gathered outside a Nation of Islam mosque in South Dallas in 2016.”

The group’s are expected to protest and “resist” at upcoming rallies held for President Trump.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com