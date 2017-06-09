L.A. #Resist Rally Will Replace Gay Pride Rally

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Sunday, June 11, a “Resist March” against President Donald Trump will replace the Los Angeles Gay Pride Parade.

“When they come for one of us, they come for all of us. Join the Resistance at ResistMarch.org,” a banner on the march’s website reads.

According to a video on the website, posted by Canadian Indie pop twin Teagan and Sara, the march will start at “8 a.m. sharp” at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. “It’s time that we all stand together, as one, and resist.”

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) reported that the march will end with the L.A. Pride festival in West Hollywood.

Breitbart News previously reported that the annual Gay Pride parade had been canceled in favor of the Resist March.

The festival will cause the shutdown of several major roads in West Hollywood, some of which have already been shut. SCPR noted that San Vicente Boulevard was closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, and that it will remain closed through 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12.

Hollywood Boulevard will reportedly be closed off between La Brea and Highland Avenue as early as 6 a.m. through noon on Sunday. SCPR also noted that the following streets will be closed as early as 8 a.m. and will reopen as the “Resist” march passes through:

La Brea Avenue, between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards

Sunset Boulevard, between La Brea and Fairfax avenues

Fairfax Avenue, between Sunset and Santa Monica boulevards

Santa Monica Boulevard, between Fairfax Avenue and the City of West Hollywood

In Charlotte, North Carolina, gay Trump supporters were denied in their effort to join the Gay Pride parade on a pro-Trump float, according to the Associated Press.

