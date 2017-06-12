Navy Commissions Ship Honoring Gun Controller Gabby Giffords

A U.S. Navy littoral combat ship (LCS) was commissioned Saturday in honor of gun control proponent Gabby Giffords.

Giffords is a former U.S. Congresswoman who has been pushing for background checks since being shot on January 8, 2011, by a man who passed a background check to acquire his gun. On March 4, 2015, Breitbart News reported Giffords’ position that every would-be gun owner should have to pass the same background check her attacker passed.

According to 10 News, the Honorable Sean Stackley, acting Secretary of the Navy, issued a statement on the commissioning, saying, “The commissioning of USS Gabrielle Giffords adds the advanced capability of a versatile warship to our nation’s growing fleet. Today’s ceremony is also a testament to the skill and dedication of our nation’s remarkable shipbuilders, who will be remembered for decades to come as LCS 10 deploys around the world to protect our freedoms.”

The home port for the USS Gabrielle Giffords will be San Diego.

On February 10, 2012, the Washington Post reported the Navy’s announcement that a ship was to be built in Giffords’ honor. The announcement came hours after Giffords had joined President Obama as he signed legislation she had supported prior to being shot and resigning her seat in Congress.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.