Store Owner Fights Back, Fatally Shoots Two Robbery Suspects, Wounds Third

A car audio store owner in Downey, California fought back against three armed robbery suspects Monday, shooting two fatally and wounding the third.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

According to ABC 7, the attempted robbery occurred at First Class Car Audio. Police said they arrived to to find two suspects dead inside the business and the wounded suspect had fled the scene.

The Patch quoted police saying:

Detectives have determined three armed men entered the business and attempted to rob the business owner. Gunfire was exchanged during which the business owner shot all three suspects, two of whom died at the scene. The third suspect sought medical treatment for his gunshot wounds at a local hospital and is receiving medical care. Detectives are still questioning him.

A man near the store — who did not want to be identified — said, “All I heard was gunshots — about nine or 10 gunshots.”

Another witness said, “That’s the store owner trying to protect his business. He got a family and, you know, people trying to take away his business where he work hard for it. That’s not right.”

The business owner was not injured in the exchange of gunfire and police have not released the identities of the two deceased suspects.

