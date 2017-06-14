Pelosi on Shooting: ‘On Days Like Today, There are no Democrats or Republicans’

As Californians woke up to the news of the shooting attack on Republican members of Congress in Alexandria, Virginia, reactions were already pouring in from many of California’s top elected officials.

Top Democrats who have been the most vociferous critics of President Donald Trump and his policies abandoned their fiery “resistance” rhetoric and expressed uniform outrage at the shooting and sympathy for the victims.

As of 8:30AM PDT, neither California’s Governor Jerry Brown (nor Assembly Speaker Rendon (D-Paramount) had posted an official comment on their Facebook or Twitter accounts, but the responses from the rest of California’s top political leaders were virtually indistinguishable by party:

Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford), who reportedly skipped the Republican Congressional baseball practice session in preparation for Thursday’s game, focused his comments solely on his wounded colleague, Rep. Steve Scalise:

“Praying for @SteveScalise and staff injured in this morning’s tragic incident. Thankful for our brave @CapitolPolice.”

California’s senior US Senator, Democrat Diane Feinstein tweeted her outrage: “Horrified at the shooting in Alexandria. My thoughts and prayers with those injured.”

Freshman U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) echoed Feinstein’s sentiments: “Horrific. Praying for Steve Scalise, congressional staffers & Capitol Police who were shot in Virginia.”

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) of Bakersfield first tweeted his prayers: “Judy and I are praying deeply for our friend Steve, the members of Capitol Police, and staff who were wounded.”

He then announced housekeeping measures: “Given today’s events, no votes are expected in the House today.”

Democrat Ted Lieu of Los Angeles offered prayers for the victims and condemned the shooting as “senseless.”

State Senate Leader Pro Tem Kevin DeLeón (D-Los Angeles) offered his thoughts and prayers as well, then finished his tweet on an edgier note, with what could be interpreted as a call for more gun control: “Gun Violence has no place in America.”

But it was Democrat Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) whose Twitter comment accompanying her official statement set the tone for the California delegation: “On days like today, there are no Democrats or Republicans, only Americans united in our thoughts for the wounded.”

She also stated: “This morning, the U.S. Congress suffered a despicable and cowardly attack. My thoughts and prayers are with Whip Steve Scalise and the others wounded, Capitol Police and staff, and their families.

“We are profoundly grateful for the heroism of the Capitol Police, whose bravery under fire undoubtedly saved countless lives. On days like today, there are no Democrats or Republicans, only Americans united in our hopes and prayers for the wounded.”

Tim Donnelly is a former California State Assemblyman and author who is doing a book tour for his new book: Patriot Not Politician: Win or Go Homeless. He ran for governor in 2014.

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/tim.donnelly.12/

Twitter: @PatriotNotPol