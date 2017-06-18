‘She’s Not Mean. She’s Just Being Kamala.’

Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown has offered an odd defense of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), whose habit of interrupting Cabinet members during Senate hearings — and being rebuked by the chair — has made her a heroine on the left.

Democrats and the media have turned Harris into a symbol of “The Universal Phenomenon of Men Interrupting Women,” as a New York Times article put it — utterly ignoring the fact that she was interrupting others.

Critics have charged that Harris — who interrupted Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and did it again the next day to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — is staging the confrontations for notoriety and donations.

Brown suggests in his San Francisco Chronicle column that some on the left are also privately uneasy about the conduct of the freshman Senator, who some Democrats already hope will be a presidential candidate in 2020:

Supporters of Sen. Kamala Harris have been calling me to ask if she’s coming across as too strident in her questioning of Justice Department officials testifying before the Intelligence Committee.

“You know, she seems kind of mean,” one caller said. “She’s not mean,” I said. “She’s just being Kamala.” Unlike many politicians, Harris did not work her way up the ladder in the glad-handing world of city councils and the Legislature. She came into the Senate via the courthouse, first as a front-line prosecutor and then district attorney in San Francisco, followed by six years as state attorney general. She is a dead-on prosecutor, and when she goes into that mode, watch out. She is out for blood.

Brown goes on to say: “Harris doesn’t care about Senate courtesy. She has no interest in being in their club. Or any club.” He adds that she once joked that she would make jaywalking a “capital offense.”

