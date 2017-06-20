House Intel Chief: Scalise Shooting ‘Almost Predictable’ Given Media, Dem Rhetoric

Nunes appeared as the in-studio guest of KMJ’s Ray Appleton and gave an update on Scalise’s condition. He also talked about what may have led to the shooting attack:

Nunes: It’s a horrible situation, but it was almost predictable. I mean, you just saw as more and more activity in terms of, almost, the fake news and fake media continuing to not accept the results of this election, and continuing to incite these so-called protests, and die-ins, and the cutting off of Trump’s head by Kathy Gifford.

Appleton: Really? You thought it would get to this point?

Nunez: Yeah, oh yeah. We could tell by the amount of visceral types of emails and phone calls that we were receiving — and still receive to this day, I mean, they haven’t stopped. And as you know, I’ve been on the news a lot, I’ve been castigated pretty well by the mainstream Democratic media. And so, it’s a daily thing. We’re getting daily threats.”

Appleton: Are you personally worried?

Nunes: I am worried for the country. I am worried about the level of civil discourse in this country, I’ve never seen anything like it.

Appleton: Nor have I.

Nunes: And the curtains have come down off of the, this whole — I always say that 90% of the news media is left-wing. But, you know, a lot of times they could disguise it. But now they don’t even disguise it anymore. You have 90% of the media who is essentially an arm of the Democratic Party and the far-left. You have 5% of the media who I think are legitimate journalists, life the folks you have at the KMJ news stood …not you, of course, but you’re a talk show host — and then there’s five percent that I would consider right, you know, right-wing media. When we’re outnumbered like that, 90% of the media is out spewing what George Soros and the extreme left wants them to spew, bad things will happen.