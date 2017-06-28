Multiple Arrests in Los Angeles after Leftists Threaten Trump Supporter Who Pulls Gun

A Trump supporter who is also a licensed to carry a concealed weapon (CCW) was arrested Monday in a tiny town in southeast Los Angeles County known as Cudahy for allegedly pulling a gun and brandishing it as a left-wing mob surrounded his car at a gas station after a protest rally outside the city hall.

According to an official press release from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD), Thomas Green, 51, of Culver City, was arrested on the scene at the intersection of Clara Street and Wilcox Avenue in the city of Cudahy.

“Suspect Green was arrested for the charge of Brandishing a Firearm and booked at East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station. He was released on a Notice to Appear and the firearm was held for evidence,” the statement saus.

The LAist, a Los Angeles-based online news source, had a reporter on the ground when the confrontation broke out between competing protestors, and documented a number of aggressive anti-Trump protestors approaching and surrounding the car, and showing the driver of a white Toyota Corolla holding what appears to be a weapon.

“A large number of Sheriff’s deputies quickly surrounded the car in the Circle K parking lot as people yelled ‘gun’ and urged others to run and duck. ‘The police came right away and blocked the car in the gas station,’ Circle K employee Rocky Reddy reportedly told LAist.

Eyewitness video shot from inside the car records 4:38 of an extremely tense situation unfolding as the four occupants — all pro-Trump activists — surrender peacefully to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies, who have the white Toyota Corolla surrounded at gunpoint.

The Los Angeles Times reports that shortly after Green’s arrest, in a “separate and unrelated incident,” another confrontation occurred in which a man “threw a large, glass beer bottle at the deputies, hitting one of their vehicles and nearly hitting the deputies.”

According to LASD’s official statement, that led to the arrest of Raymond Diaz, 24, of South Gate: “[Diaz] was identified and arrested for the charge of Assault with a Deadly Weapon…[and] booked at East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, plus an outstanding $30,000 Driving Under the Influence warrant.”

Tim Donnelly is a former California State Assemblyman and author, currently on a book tour for his new book: Patriot Not Politician: Win or Go Homeless. He ran for governor in 2014.

