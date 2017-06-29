L.A. County Supervisors’ Website Hacked to Display Islamic State Warning

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Supervisors’ website was hacked to display a pro-Islamic State warning that President Trump will answer “for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries.”

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, hackers were able to temporarily substitute a “pro-Islamic State group message” for links that contained county information.

The heading for the message said, “Anti: Govt all word.” The text of the message said, “You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries.”

It continued:

The Arab rulers do not represent Islam nor the platform of the true Muslim. The real picture that you have of the rulers of the Arab countries about the Muslim peoples is the wrong picture. The true Muslim will be held accountable for killing his Muslim brothers and will take their blood and will not have mercy on his enemies.

The message ended by saying, “This message on your sites is not in fear of you, but is a warning…to you to know that you walk, you and your people, to the death by killing the Muslims.”

SCVTV tweeted a partial screen shot of the message:

Similar messages appeared “in Ohio, Maryland, New York and Washington,” when government websites in those states were hacked earlier in the week.

A Los Angeles County spokesman assured county residents that “No breach of data occurred and no personal information was compromised” during the pro-Islamic State hack.

In an unrelated incident, the largest terminal at the Los Angeles port was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to a cyberattack, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

