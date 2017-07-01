Police: Women Attacked Man with Pepper Spray, Stole His Laxatives

Two women in San Francisco attacked a man with pepper spray and stole a bag containing laxatives after getting into an argument with him, police said.

Witnesses told police that two women, one appearing to be in her 60s and the other who looked like she was in her 20s, approached the 64-year-old victim at around 9 p.m. Thursday on Sixth Street between Market and Mission Streets near the Powell Street BART Station, the SF Gate reported.

advertisement

Police say the victim “got into a verbal altercation with” the older woman when she suddenly pepper-sprayed him in the face.

The younger woman grabbed his bag, which contained a package of laxatives, while the man tried to process the attack, police said.

Police say the two women fled, with the laxatives in hand, on foot in an “unknown direction,” the SFist reports.

The suspects are still at large, and no arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.