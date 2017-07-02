Gavin Newsom Slams NRA for Urging ‘Truth’ Against the Left’s Lies and Violence

Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is blasting the NRA for a new commercial that points to the violence of the left and asks Americans to respond with “the clenched fist of truth.”

The commercial is about seeing things as they really are, rather than seeing them the way the left likes to make them seem. It is about looking at attackers like the Alexandria attacker and admitting he was a Bernie Sanders supporters and a Trump hater, rather than glossing over those facts and embracing the left’s arguments that Alexandria was really a demonstration of the need for more gun control.

It is about the violence and in-your-face anger that Trump supporters suffered at the hands of the left during the 2016 presidential cycle, and so much more.

The NRA commercial is narrated by Dana Loesch, who closes her commentary by saying, “The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth. I’m the National Rifle Assn. of America, and I’m freedom’s safest place.”

Newsom responded to the commercial by suggesting the NRA is calling for right-leaning individuals to come after liberal politicians. He said the message of the commercial is, “Come after politicians. Come after policy makers. Come after ME.”

His attempts to recast the NRA commercial–to redefine the words and meanings contained in it–are a perfect example of the leftist machinations described in the commercial, minus the violence. They embody the very political correctness the left uses to cloak its own hatred for freedom in the garments of victimhood; to make itself appear under attack when, in fact, it is the left that wars against everything our Founding Fathers treasured.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News