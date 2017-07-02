Resistance Holds Impeachment Protests Across California, Nationwide

Protesters from the “#Resistance” movement demonstrated in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and nationwide on Sunday to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Thousands of anti-Trump demonstrators showed up in downtown Los Angeles, and hundreds more attended some 45 rallies across the country.

CBS Los Angeles reported:

Thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday in downtown Los Angeles for a march to impeach PresidentDonald Trump. Massive crowds marched from Pershing Square to Fletcher-Bowron Square to urge Congress to impeach the president. The Los Angeles march was one of 45 sister marches across the nation including Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Ventura.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a small group of pro-Trump counter-demonstrators also marched.

There are about three to four dozen people gathered outside LAPD headquarters in #dtla to support Trump and protest the Impeachment March. pic.twitter.com/GL71rsa3fR — Laura J. Nelson (@laura_nelson) July 2, 2017

The official website for the marches, impeachmentmarch.org, listed two reasons for Trump’s impeachment: namely, his alleged violations of the Foreign Emoluments Clause and the Domestic Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. (Many constitutional scholars have dismissed those claims: “My skepticism borders on disbelief,” liberal scholar Jonathan Turley told Bloomberg News last month.)

Marchers in Ann Arbor, Michigan also reportedly claimed that Trump deserved to be impeached because of alleged obstruction of justice in the firing of FBI director James Comey.

Other marches featured similar themes:

At the #ImpeachmentMarch in Austin. We march because we love America and will fight like hell to save our great democracy. @indivisibleATX pic.twitter.com/yrqsDKk4hL — ActionsforAmericans (@ActionsUSA) July 2, 2017

Protesters in the street at the Seattle #ImpeachmentMarch pic.twitter.com/5T9VJwn7Oq — Sam Levine (@samlevine) July 2, 2017

The organization responsible calls itself “Impeachment March – Worldwide.”

