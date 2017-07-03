Election Watchdog Group Slams California for Denying Voter Data to Commission

Secretary Padilla states that he does not want to “legitimize already debunked claims of massive voter fraud.” California’s Election Integrity Project (EIP) asks not only when, where and how did the “debunking” take place, but more importantly, why protest an opportunity to conclusively prove through third party investigation his assertion that there is no election fraud in California? What does the Secretary have to hide?

Padilla was among the first state officials to reject the request for voter information from Kansas Secretary of Staet Kris Kobach, who is vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Padilla told the Los Angeles Times that he did not want to “legitimize” claims of voter fraud in California that he called “false.”

EIP President Linda Paine told Breitbart News that the organization takes privacy concerns seriously. Nevertheless, she said: “The secretaries of state can provide needed information while still protecting the privacy of voters.”

