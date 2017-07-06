Los Angeles Times Smears NRA with Antisemitism Claim

The Los Angeles Times has now joined the chorus of leftist voices criticizing a new advertisement by the National Rifle Association (NRA), accusing the NRA of antisemitism.

At the heart of the NRA campaign is a video called the Violence of Lies, a video in which the NRA calls out the left for its propensity for violence in media and action.

The narrative of the video says:

[The left uses] their media to assassinate real news, they use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and awards shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the ‘resistance,’ all to make them march; to make them protest and scream ‘racism’ and ‘xenophobia’ and ‘homophobia’ [and] to smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, [and] bully and terrorize the law-abiding.

The ad has been slammed by California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, who suggested the NRA’s description of the left was a call for people to come after politicians. It was also criticized by the Women’s March, who said it was apparently “a direct endorsement of violence against women.”

Now it has been criticized by the Times, which suggests the commercial is anti-Jewish.

The Times article begins:

What do Walt Disney Concert Hall, the shiny, stainless-steel Bean sculpture in Chicago’s Millennium Park and the headquarters of the New York Times have in common? The short answer is that they all star in a bilious, minute-long video ad released by the National Rifle Assn. at the end of June. The more revealing one is that they were designed by people who are either Jewish (in the case of Frank Gehry’s Disney Hall) or born outside the United States (as with Anish Kapoor’s Bean, an Instagram staple officially called “Cloud Gate,” and Renzo Piano’s New York Times tower).

The Times compliments its suggestion of an anti-Jewish theme by pointing to the NRA’s emphasis on the fact that the left compares President Trump to Hitler (as if the fact that objecting to leftists saying “Hitler” means the NRA is anti-Jewish). The Times then transitions to say: “The L.A. Times building (designed by Gordon Kaufmann, an architect generally remembered as Jewish, though his biographers say he may not have described himself that way) appears” in the commercial too.

The Times does not cite any reason the audience for the NRA would have reason to know the supposed religion of an architect. In an effort to up the ante, they also suggest the NRA’s ad is targeted against “the nonwhite, ….the Muslim. The nonbelievers. The pacifists on the Pacific.”