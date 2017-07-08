SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

July 4th Celebrations Render 71 Lost ‘Fireworks Dogs’ in San Diego Shelters

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

by Robert J. Marlow8 Jul 20170

Fireworks on America’s 241st birthday Tuesday prompted some 71 confused and frightened dogs to stray from their homes and end up at one of several San Diego County Animal Shelters.

County officials told the San Diego Union-Tribune any unclaimed dog held after three days is subject to be put up for adoption.

Owners of lost animals can check the lost and found website or go immediately to your local animal shelters to find out if your pet is being held.

To view all 71 lost dogs click here.

