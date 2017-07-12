Black Lives Matter Suggests NRA Campaign for Truth Incites ‘Gun-Toting Racists’

Black Lives Matter activists in Los Angeles are suggesting the series of commercials comprising the NRA’s campaign for truth constitute a “public call” that incites “gun-toting racists.”

According to the Washington Times, LA-based BLM activists released a video saying:

advertisement

We’re talking about our lives here. When the NRA issues a public call to their constituents inciting violence against people who are constitutionally fighting for their lives, we don’t take that lightly. We know that we are not safe, but we are not scared, either. We will continue to produce media, teach students, march and protest to not only protect the First Amendment as fiercely as the NRA protects the Second [Amendment], but to protect our lives from gun-toting racists.

The video’s narrator uses the language of “us” vs. “them” to mimic the NRA’s description of the left as “them” and the NRA’s explanation of how the left uses “their” media to assassinate the truth. The narrator implies that President Trump is the opposition’s president, elected as part of a “law and order administration” that allows “them”—meaning police—”to shoot first, to make them ask questions to later, make them scream ‘I thought he had a gun in his hand’ and ‘I feared for my life’ and ‘he matched the description of a suspect.'”

This video—and the subsequent pledge to continue disrupting, demonstrating, and participating in the “resistance”—makes Black Lives Matter only the latest in a series of leftists and left-leaning groups to criticize the NRA for pointing out the violent propensities of the left.

On July 6 Breitbart News reported that the Los Angles Times suggested the NRA’s campaign for truth was antisemitic. Prior to that, the Women’s March described the NRA’s campaign as a “direct endorsement of violence against women” and California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested the NRA’s campaign for truth was putting politicians lives in danger, including his own.

All of this because the NRA released videos highlighting the left’s propensity for violence in media and in action.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.