Report: Kamala Harris Hobnobs with Top Hillary Donors in Hamptons

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is reportedly hobnobbing this weekend in the Hamptons with top Democrats and Hillary Clinton donors.

According to a report in the New York Post’s Page Six, Harris “is being fêted in Bridgehampton on Saturday at the home of MWWPR guru Michael Kempner, a staunch Clinton supporter who was one of her national-finance co-chairs and [led] fund-raiser for her 2008 bid for the presidency.”

The Post describes some of the other high-profile guests who are expected to attend:

Guests there to greet Harris are expected to include Margo Alexander, a member of Clinton’s inner circle; Dennis Mehiel, a Democratic donor who is the chairman of the Battery Park City Authority, even though he lives between a sprawling Westchester estate and an Upper East Side pad; designer Steven Gambrel and Democratic National Committee member Robert Zimmerman. Washington lobbyist Liz Robbins is also hosting a separate Hamptons lunch for Harris.

Harris is described as the “Great Freshman Hope” and “a 2020 presidential hopeful.” A party insider told the Post that Harris is the “Democratic star right now, at a time when they badly need a star. She’s coming to the Hamptons to meet key people as she takes a national stage, and expands her influence and ambitions.”

But as Breitbart News has pointed out, Harris is not the next Barack Obama. More slogans than substance, Harris has been criticized for her lack of substance by journalists in the establishment media and those on the left. By grandstanding during Senate hearings and warning Republicans not to take away “our stuff,” Harris is showing that, as of now, she is all hat and no cattle.