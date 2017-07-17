Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Forces Clash on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Violence erupted Saturday as Trump supporters and anti-Trump demonstrators clashed near President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The anti-Trump demonstrators largely gathered to oppose plans for a border wall and Trump’s immigration policies. Supporters “[turned] out in droves to defend the commander-in-chief, rule of law and what they say is his right to secure the nation’s borders,” according to the San Jose Mercury News.

Saturday’s standoff reportedly consisted of chants and counter-chants, with Trump supporters yelling, “U.S.A. U.S.A. U.S.A.!” while demonstrators chanted, “No KKK. No fascist U.S.A. No Trump!” according to the Mercury News.

The face-off followed Refuse Fascism L.A.’s earlier announcement that it would be holding an anti-Trump rally near the star on the Walk of Fame.

The Refuse Fascism rally was coordinated with similar rallies in 19 other cities across the country. In response, Trump supporters announced their own rally, dubbed the “Arrest More Liberals at their Anti-Trump March rally.”

Violence broke out some some distance from the main gathering, with an anti-Trump demonstrator allegedly punched in the face by a Trump supporter.

Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame has been repeatedly vandalized since his inauguration. On April 23, 207, TMZ reported that someone used a marker to scribble, “F*ck Trump” on the star.

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame Star Vandalized with Marker, 'F*** Trump' (PHOTO) https://t.co/2vDrGfHbq2 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2017

And on May 8, as Breitbart News noted, Trump’s Walk of Fame star was again beset by pranksters who placed a golden toilet atop it. The inside of the toilet lid had a picture of a pig with a crown on its head, while the top of the toilet tank read, “Take A Trump.”

