L.A. Sees 60% Jump in Deportation Cases Under Trump

Los Angeles deportation cases have jumped 60 percent under President Donald Trump as Barack Obama’s “administrative closure” rules are set aside.

Through “administrative closure,” the Obama administration closed deportation proceedings, allowing illegal aliens to remain in the country so long as they checked in with immigration officials on a regular basis.

According to Southern California Public Radio, the pendulum has now swung to the opposite side under Trump, and deportation cases are full steam ahead.

This shift in immigration enforcement was anticipated by many officials in California earlier this year. In fact, on January 31, 2017, Breitbart News reported that Democrat San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said he would not enforce Trump’s travel ban (the ban was newly-issued at the time). Lee was joined in opposition by Police Chief William Scott and Sheriff Vicki Hennessy.

Just days after Lee, Scott, and Hennessy announced their refusal to enforce the travel ban, San Francisco’s Police Department made clear that it was ending its cooperation with an FBI counterterrorism taskforce. The SFPD’s announcement came after the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates and was named by federal prosecutors as an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas funding operation — sent a letter to San Francisco officials, asking them to adhere to “city and state rules” when working with the federal government.

