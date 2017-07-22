Ex-Bill Clinton Pollster Urges Kamala Harris to Run for POTUS

One of former President Bill Clinton’s pollsters is urging Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to run for president in 2020.

Writing in The Hill on Saturday, Doug Schoen declares that Harris is “well-positioned to potentially be the leader who returns the Democratic Party to the majority.”

But Schoen’s reasoning is completely out of whack.

He argues that “Democrats cannot run a campaign on simply being anti-Republican and resisting the president at every step,” and Harris, the darling of the resistance movement, is the candidate he thinks who can convince “moderate and value-based” voters to become Democrats again like Barack Obama did in 2008.

Say what?

Harris has been one of the leaders of the “resistance” movement, vowing to “fight” a variety of President Donald Trump’s policies, including his travel restrictions on visitors from predominantly Muslim countries, healthcare reform bill, and plans to build a border wall, which she said would be a “waste of money.” She has also enhanced her profile—and fundraising ability—by repeatedly grandstanding at various Senate hearings and then claiming she is a victim of GOP sexism.

Here’s what Obama said in 2006 to appeal to voters in places like Macomb County, Michigan who voted for Obama in 2008, got disillusioned in 2012 but could not even vote for Mitt Romney while holding their noses, and voted for Trump in 2016: “When I see Mexican flags waved at [pro-immigration] demonstrations, I sometimes feel a flush of patriotic resentment. When I’m forced to use a translator to communicate with the guy fixing my car, I feel a certain frustration.”

It is impossible to imagine Harris, who even politicized a citizenship ceremony for children and has vowed to “block” Trump’s border wall, saying anything remotely close to what Obama said before he ran for president.

Harris recently hobnobbed in the Hamptons with some of Hillary Clinton’s top donors, and a fundraiser who was present at the meeting later reportedly said that Harris was “absolutely” running in 2020. Breitbart News has previously pointed out, consistent with the criticism Harris has received from journalists in the legacy media, that “Democrats, especially operatives who may see her as a vehicle they can use to line their pockets or enhance their profiles en route to television contracts, have been hyping Harris as the party’s next big star.”

But Breitbart News noted that Harris still has not shown any indication that she can inspire the party’s critical black voters to come out in droves for her like Obama did and someone like Sen. Cory Booker (D-NY) potentially can.

But according to Schoen, “Harris embodies what is possible for the Democratic Party in 2020” and “can be the fresh face the party needs to excite its base as well as critical swing voters again.”