VIDEO: Starbucks Customer Takes Down Alleged Armed Robber

A Starbucks customer in California took down an alleged armed robber, according to newly released surveillance footage.

Investigators told KABC that suspect Ryan Flores held up a Fresno Starbucks armed with a toy gun and a knife. The video shows the alleged armed robber demanding that a barista hand over money.

That is when Starbucks customer Cregg Jerri stepped in.

Jerri, witnessing the hold-up, grabbed a metal chair and hit Flores from behind, according to the video footage.

The suspect fought back, and the two engaged in a scuffle in the coffee shop’s seating area.

Jerri was able to take the suspect’s knife and stab him a few times before he fled. Unfortunately, Jerri did not walk away unscathed. He suffered a stab wound to his neck, but doctors expect him to recover, SF Gate reports.

Fresno police found Flores hiding out near a canal. He received treatment for his injuries sustained in the fight before police took him into custody.

Fresno’s chief of police praised Jerri for his heroic actions.

“It’s not something we recommend. In this case it was a good outcome– no one died as a result of this incident, but very well could have,” Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. “But nonetheless, he’s a hero– there’s no question.”