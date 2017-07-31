Exodus: Company Helps Conservative Californians Emigrate to Texas

A new company is helping conservative Californians emigrate to Texas, where they can enjoy lower taxes, better economic opportunities, and friendlier politics.

Fox News reports that former Republican congressional candidate Paul Chabot has founded a company, Conservative Move, that helps would-be emigrants sell their homes in the Golden State and find new ones in the Lone Star State, and also helps them find “a good-paying job” in their new home.

Chabot’s prospective clients include those who, like him, have concluded that California has no future for them:

While California during the 1980s and early 1990s was anything but serene – there was the crack cocaine epidemic, widespread tensions between the African-American community and the police and a rash of homelessness, just to name a few issues – Chabot argues that unlike that time, it is almost impossible to maintain the type of middle-class existence he had during his childhood. He added that things like rising taxes, legalized marijuana, gun restrictions, sanctuary cities and declining public schools have all added to the disappearance of the state he once knew. “California is no longer the representation of the American Dream,” he said. “California has fallen morally on so many levels.”

In addition, the two states have completely different views of government’s role — with Californians preferring high taxes and heavy regulations, and Texas preferring the opposite. California conservatives are attracted to the Texan philosophy — and Chabot hopes to help them find more hospitable surroundings.

As Breitbart News noted earlier this year, Texas continues to add new residents from other states, and California is the number one source.

Texas governors have also been poaching California companies for years — most notably Toyota, which has moved from Torrance in Los Angeles to Plano, Texas. Some 9,000 companies reportedly left California between 2008 and 2015 — many of them heading to Texas.

Many of California’s conservatives want to go with them.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.