Maxine: ‘I Am Not Running for Anything Except the Impeachment of Trump’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) admitted that her top goal in Congress is to get President Donald Trump impeached.

“I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump,” Waters said during her Friday appearance on The View when asked if she had plans to run for president in 2020.

Waters’ admission may be news to voters in her district. Pro-Trump Republican Omar Navarro is challenging Waters and has been finding creative ways to call Waters out and draw attention to his upstart candidacy.

Last month in New Hampshire, Waters again warned Trump that Democrats are “organizing” to bring him down.

“Mr. President, we are organizing. And we are organizing to bring you down,” Waters told Granite State Democrats at a fundraiser in which the media were blocked from entering. ”And bring your agenda down.”

Waters, who had said she may run for president if the millennials wanted her to do it, later said she “jokingly” made those remarks, emphasizing that she had “no presidential ambitions.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Waters has been aggressively leading crowds in “impeach 45” and “lock him up” chants at her campaign events.

She also recently told the Essence Festival in New Orleans that she has now “taken off the gloves” to fight Trump.

On Friday, Waters also said Trump was the most “deplorable” person she has met and vowed to go after Vice President Mike Pence after she gets Trump impeached.