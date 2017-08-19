Black Student Assembly: USC Equine Mascot Possibly Racist

The Black Student Assembly (BSA) at USC claims the school’s equine mascot, Traveler, could have ties to racist ideology.

BSA bases this claim on the fact that Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s favorite horse was named Traveller.

advertisement

According to the Los Angeles Times, BSA co-director Sophia Jackson asked that students not be quiet about the possible racist overtones. Rather, she would have them remember “white supremacy hits close to home.”

The tradition of the “chalk-white Arabian horse” mascot began 56 years ago when Richard Saukko rode one named Traveler around the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Traveler was a former movie horse that had “turned mean,” allowing Saukko to acquire him cheaply. And from that first ride 56-years ago till now, a horse named Traveler has been a USC staple.

Richard Saukko died in 1992, but the LA Times contacted his widow about the current claims of racism. Saukko’s former wife said, “The problem is this: maybe three weeks ago it was fine. So now the flavor of the day is…we all have to be in hysteria…It’s more of a political issue. The horse isn’t political and neither am I.”

Nevertheless, the BSA wants Traveler done away with. But a USC spokesman pointed out that this Traveler is spelled with one “l” versus the two “l’s” in General Lee’s horse.on purpose. This is because Traveler’s roots stretch back to the time of Trojan warriors, which was long before the time of Confederate Democrats. Moreover, the spokesman added, “USC’s Traveler is and always has been a proud symbol of Troy.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.